Amarillo man killed in vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 87

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man was killed in a vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 87.
Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred on 12:30 a.m. Sunday about 15 miles north of Amarillo.
Officials said a pickup truck driver was north on U.S. 87 when they approached a curve in the roadway. The driver did not follow the roadway through the curve and veered into the center median.
The truck struck the guardrail and rolled multiple times.
DPS officials said the driver was ejected and the vehicle came to rest in the northbound lanes of the highway.
The driver was identified as 43-year-old Baudelio Rodriguez Jr. of Amarillo.
Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating the crash.
