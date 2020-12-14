Amarillo health care workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first 975 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive tomorrow at the Texas Tech University Health Care Sciences Center, where they will be stored in freezers that could keep the vaccine at the proper temperature of negative 80 degrees.
“As far as the actual vaccinations, the actual hospitals will be doing those for their staff,” said Amarillo Mayor, Ginger Nelson “So, they are going to take those 975 vaccines, they are going to split them basically equally between the two hospitals and then each hospital will oversee the administration of the vaccine to their staff.”
Hospital administrators will take their designated doses from Texas Tech back to their hospital to thaw and are expected to start vaccinating by the afternoon.
Health care workers at both hospitals have already begun signing up and will receive them on a staggered schedule throughout the week.
Texas Tech will ensure this first batch is used for the first tier of health care workers who are directly treating COVID-19 patients or are at high risk of contracting it.
Those who receive it, will be taking the required second dose in three weeks.
“We are anticipating that the second dose will be another 975 vaccines. What we are not sure of the timing of when it will arrive in the city, but we expect it to be soon,” said Nelson
The arrival of the vaccine does not mean public health guidelines are over as the Director of Public Health for the City of Amarillo, Casie Stoughton, said in a video released today.
“Vaccine is one tool in that tool box and so for a while, we are still going to have to wear a mask,” said Stoughton “We will still have to do these things until enough of us are vaccinated, until the transmission drops off to a point that it’s not causing a problem anymore.”
Additional vaccine shipments are expected in the coming days. According to state documents, Northwest Texas Pharmacy will receive 975 doses of a new batch.
However, the timeline for that delivery is not yet set.
