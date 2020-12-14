Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 14 shows 208 new cases, 324 recoveries, 1 death

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 14, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 2:34 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 6,892 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 208 new cases, 324 recoveries and one death.

The report shows one death in Randall County.

There are now 14,273 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 12,724 in Randall County.

19,691 people have recovered and 414 have died.

There are 22 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 30.64 percent.

Amarillo Update 12/14
Amarillo Update 12/14 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 40,030 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 811

Deaf Smith County: 2,282

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 534

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,273

Randall County: 12,724

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 361

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 32,038 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 765

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,321

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 483

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 10,874

Randall County: 8,817

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 329

There have also been 702 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 45

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 7

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 259

Randall County: 155

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 272

Cimarron County: 91

Texas County: 2,726

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,285 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,626

Quay County: 310

Roosevelt County: 1,182

Union County: 167

There have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 34

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 19

Union County: 7

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.