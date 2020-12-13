Cold night ahead...

We finally saw some sunshine today allowing for temps to climb into the low to mid 30s and start the melt. With the skies staying mostly clear tonight our temps will plummet fast into the teens for Monday morning so get ready for a quick refreeze. South winds of 15-25 mph will help temps to rebound back into the mid 40s Monday but the wind will make it feel a lot cooler. There is a chance for a few snow showers for the northern half of the panhandles for Tuesday morning but the impact will be very small.