Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Dec. 13 Level Red: Use Extreme Caution

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By KFDA Digital | December 13, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 5:03 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 5,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 3,626, Quay County 310, Roosevelt County 1182, Union County 167.

There have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico in Curry County 34, Quay County 5, Roosevelt County 19, Union County 7.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 3,089 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 272, Cimarron County 91, Texas County 2,726.

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle

There are 7,009 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The latest City of Amarillo report shows 246 new cases, 369 recoveries and three deaths.

The city will release their next report on Monday.

The report shows two deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.

There are now 14,174 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 12,615 in Randall County.

19,367 people have recovered and 413 have died.

There are 27 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 31.39 percent.

Today is Sunday, December 13, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Red: Use Extreme...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Sunday, December 13, 2020

There are 38,549 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 811

Deaf Smith County: 2,272

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,424

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 534

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,738

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 14,174

Randall County: 12,615

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 358

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 29,794 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 765

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,321

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 483

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,551

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 10,726

Randall County: 8,641

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 317

There have also been 650 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 44

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 7

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 259

Randall County: 154

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 272

Cimarron County: 91

Texas County: 2,726

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,285 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,626

Quay County: 310

Roosevelt County: 1,182

Union County: 167

There have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 34

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 19

Union County: 7

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.