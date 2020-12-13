Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Dec. 13 Level Red: Use Extreme Caution

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 5,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
There are 7,009 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The latest City of Amarillo report shows 246 new cases, 369 recoveries and three deaths.
The city will release their next report on Monday.
The report shows two deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.
There are now 14,174 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 12,615 in Randall County.
19,367 people have recovered and 413 have died.
There are 27 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 31.39 percent.
There are 38,549 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 811
Deaf Smith County: 2,272
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,424
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 534
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,738
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 14,174
Randall County: 12,615
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 358
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 29,794 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 765
Deaf Smith County: 2,013
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,321
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 483
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,551
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 10,726
Randall County: 8,641
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 317
There have also been 650 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 44
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 7
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 39
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 259
Randall County: 154
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 272
Cimarron County: 91
Texas County: 2,726
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 13
There are 5,285 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,626
Quay County: 310
Roosevelt County: 1,182
Union County: 167
There have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 34
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 19
Union County: 7
