Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital | December 13, 2020 at 7:43 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 7:44 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.

Watch for various lane closures related to mill and fill operations on BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) from Western Street to McMasters Street and on the I-40 frontage roads from Pullman Road to Soncy Street.

The Virtual Public Meeting for proposed improvements on I-27, north of Western Street in Amarillo to south of the US 60/US 87 interchange, just north of Canyon, is still available for online viewing at https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/amarillo/121020.html. Simply scroll down to the video and click “play.”

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

