The Wrap Up: Playoff teams still alive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -
Tascosa: The Rebels defeated the Chapin Huskies in a noon kickoff on Friday to earn the Bi-District title. Chapin traveled to Amarillo from El Paso without 26 of their players due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Rebels ultimately won this contest 56-7 and are moving on to the Area Round of the playoffs.
“It feels really good,” said Rebels head coach, Ken Plunk. “We’ll celebrate this for at least 24 hours and then get on to preparing for whoever the next opponent is.”
Heading into halftime the Rebels were leading the Huskies 35-0, which gave Tascosa players the opportunity to take the field with a large safety-net. The Rebels will play the winner of the Lubbock Cooper versus Mansfield Summit game.
Canyon: The Eagles took on the Argyle Eagles on Friday in a competition in the state semi-finals. The Canyon Eagles had a tough game against the favored Argyle Eagles. Heading into the second quarter Canyon trailed the other Eagles 21-0 and would allow Argyle to go up at halftime 28-0.
Randall: The Raiders are moving on to the Area Round of the playoffs after defeating Southwest High School 21-10 on Friday evening. Randall will play the winner of the Parkland versus Austin game.
Canadian: The Wildcats are officially headed to Arlington, TX for the State Championships. The number one ranked Canadian Wildcats defeated Gunter 33-6 in order to earn the opportunity to play for the State Title at AT&T Stadium.
