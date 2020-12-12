Tracking Widespread Snow

Clouds have moved into the area, and we’re beginning to see snow blow into Colorado, on its way to us. We’ll start to see winter precip chances going into this evening, with it starting to push south, being at its heaviest Sunday morning by around 6-7 a.m.. Along with this snow, we could see a couple of safety concerns in the form of slick roads, drifting, low visibility from blowing snow and wind chill values making things very cold. As we head into Sunday afternoon, snow will push on out of the area, but lingering snow cover will allow us to drop down into the low 20s and teens overnight into Monday.