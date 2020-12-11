Students with disabilities across Texas found to be restrained at higher levels than other students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A report looking at physical restraints used on students with disabilities during the 2018 through 2019 school year shows River Road ISD among the top 10 districts in the state with the highest percentage of restraints used compared to total enrollment.
The report was released by the federally mandated group called Disability Rights Texas that follows how people with disabilities are treated across the state.
This report focused on the education sector and found that although students with disabilities made up 9.8 percent of the state’s school population, they experienced 91 percent of the restraints in Texas.
Those restraints include prone and supine restraints which involve pinning the student down.
Physical restraints are legal in Texas if the student is a threat to themselves, others or property.
Districts are required to self-report each case to the Texas Education Agency or TEA.
The organization used the numbers provided to the TEA for this report, which means some districts could have potentially under reported, skewing the data.
Based on the data that was reported, they found schools could be relying on restraint rather than using it in only a worst case scenario.
Colleen Elbe, a lawyer with the organization, says this could be due to how vague the definition of what is allowed is in the state statute, leaving interpretation to staff members and due to a lack of proper training.
River Road ISD had the seventh highest percentage of cases per population for that school year.
The superintendent for River Road, Richard Kelley, said these numbers fluctuate from year to year depending on the students and says the restraints are used to prevent students from harming themselves.
They also have teams at every school who are trained annually to deal with these situations.
“Our physical restraint system is a last resort. This year, so far, we’ve had to do fewer restraints than maybe we have had to do in the past,” said Kelley “That doesn’t mean that after the Christmas holidays, that is going to happen again, it just depends on the students, the clientele. But, first and foremost we have a procedure we got to follow, and we are going to keep kids safe.”
He adds they often review their own data and last year decided to adopt a social emotional learning type training that will roll out to staff soon.
Although the organization recommended banning the prone and supine restraints, they identified that type of training as one of the potential solutions to lower these cases.
“Having greater access to mental health care services available, readily to those kids, right there on their own campus is crucial,” said Elbe
River Road said they have been focusing on mental health for a couple of years now as well.
The report also broke down the cases by disability type.
“The report really mirrors what we see when we work our cases across the state,” said Elbe “We see that students that are eligible for special education services because of an emotional disturbance are most highly physically restrained and that is what the report indicated as well.”
