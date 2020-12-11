Snow event likely.

We will be headed down into the mid 20s overnight making for a much colder night. Saturday will be a bit chilly but we should see enough sunshine during the day to warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. We are in “First Alert” mode for a winter storm system that will begin to affect the area starting Saturday night and through Sunday. Strong winds coupled with accumulating snow will make for hazardous driving conditions, low visibility, low wind chills and drifting snow for most of the area. The heaviest snows should occur in the NE one third of the area with a few inches likely for the western half of the panhandle. We will be able to pin down better snow estimates on Saturday when the storm track becomes more apparent. Stay tuned!