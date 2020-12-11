New Mexico couple shares their experience navigating adoption during the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When the Youngs decided to become a family of four, they weren’t counting on COVID-19.
“There’s no words to describe it outside the pandemic, it’s quite nerve wracking and exciting,” said Andrea Young. “Now, with the pandemic too that does add another level of stress.”
Mathew and Andrea Young already have a three-year-old daughter named Audrey who they adopted at birth.
Last, year the couple decided to have another child but weren’t expecting to be matched in during a pandemic.
“It was just, we woke up to a phone call that said, the baby is here, come meet him,” said Andrea Young.
Unlike when they adopted Audrey, the couple wasn’t allowed at the hospital at the time of birth and were only able to meet Jacob’s birth parents once, but the major difference was when the adoption was finalized.
“With our first adoption, we were able to go to the state capital and do this kind of a big thing,” said Matthew Young. “Just stand before the judge and he makes it official.”
“All of our family gets to be there and is a special day,” Andrea Young said.
“With covid, they weren’t able to do that and so we didn’t have the grand jury so, we felt like we missed out on that,” Matthew Young said.
Even with all the challenges, the Youngs wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Those little ones need a parent whether there’s a pandemic going on or not,” said Matthew Young.
Many agencies are now getting caught up after experiencing some delays in the adoption process due to courts adjusting in the time of COVID-19.
One of those is Buckner in Amarillo, according to their regional director, they have completed nine adoptions this year and say there’s no better time than now for those interested in adopting a child.
“More now than ever, parents are truly needed,” said Jennifer Peterson, regional director of foster care and adoption at Buckner. “From what the experts are saying, they’re expecting an increase in intakes, once the pandemic is at an end, so we really need homes that are willing to open their space and love to one of this kiddos that need their care.”
With dad working from home, the Youngs use the time at home to bond with baby Jacob and enjoy watching Audrey play with her new sibling.
