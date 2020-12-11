Lone Star Ballet needs to sell thousands of nutcrackers this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Every year the Lone Star Ballet sells thousands of nutcrackers and hundreds of ornaments at their annual nutcracker show.
This year, the show which would bring around 15,000 people was postponed until the Spring due to COVID-19.
Now they are forced to sell them at their studio.
Right now, they would normally have a sales booth open to the public at the Civic Center, but now they are selling them in their studio hoping to make their funds back.
“If it was any normal year, we would have moved into the Civic Center last Sunday and pretty much not left until this next Sunday... Our sales booth is usually open to the public anytime we’re up there,” said Kristin Henderson, director or sales at the Lone Star Ballet.
The studio buys their nutcrackers every year in January at a market in Dallas, so they purchased everything thinking it was going to be a normal year and now they are left with thousands of nutcrackers to sell.
“We haven’t been able to perform so we haven’t sold our normal season tickets and, so we’re just thinking outside the box this year. We’re trying to come up with ways, any different way to raise money for Lone Star Ballet,” said Henderson.
The nutcrackers range from $10 to $1,500, from four inches tall to six feet tall with all different kinds of nutcrackers to choose from.
“There’s a 12 days of Christmas series of nutcrackers, there’s an Alice in Wonderland, we’ve got polar beers, turtles, lamas, mermaids, frogs, the whole array of options for people,” said Karen Corea, chairperson for the Nutcracker booth for the Lone Star Ballet.
The company invites the community out all weekend long starting this evening until 8, tomorrow from 10 in the morning to 8 in the evening and Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m.
“We’re going to have all of our thousands of nutcrackers and hundreds of ornaments on display and we’re going to be following all the CDC guidelines, we’re going to be masked and sanitizing, and we’ve got a huge studio so we’ve got plenty of room for social distancing... If you have this tradition of coming to see the show in the past, maybe change that tradition this year,” said Corea.
They are also working on a way to sell the nutcrackers online with a goal to sell all them this weekend.
“It’s definitely our goal this year so then we know exactly what to buy next year and how much to buy and how much we have to spend. So, it’s really important this year to sell these nutcrackers. So, come out and please support Lone Star Ballet, and come get you a couple nutcrackers,” said Henderson.
This is the Lone Star Ballets biggest fundraiser of the year and they invite you to their studio at 3218 Hobbs Road.
