InfantRisk Center studying pregnancy and postpartum during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Science Center is studying the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on pregnant women.
Scientists are currently recruiting participants for an online survey.
“Pregnancy and the early postpartum period are times of great change and anticipation,” Christine Garner, Ph.D., assistant professor in the TTUHSC Department of Pediatrics and the IRC said. “The purpose of this study is to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected pregnant and postpartum individuals. We want to learn about their experiences with obstetrical care, social and physical distancing, and feeling of isolation, anxiety and depression.”
Currently pregnant women or woman who gave birth on or after March 1, are encouraged to participate in an online survey.
Participants must be at least 18 years old and must be living in the United States.
The survey can be completed in 10 to 20 minutes and is completely voluntary and anonymous.
Responses will be entered in a secure online database that is compliant with U.S. HIPAA requirements.
“It’s important for us to understand what new and expecting moms are experiencing so that we can better provide resources for them,” Garner said. “This is a profound time in our history, and we want to make sure that we document what’s happening in parts of health care that are directly and indirectly impacted by COVID-19.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.