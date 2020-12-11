Doctors recommend precautions after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some doctors say receiving the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t mean you will be completely immune to the virus.
There will be almost a thousand vaccines distributed to first responders and institutionalized elderly people in our area in the coming weeks.
That doesn’t completely ensure them that they are immune from getting the virus.
“You shouldn’t get the immunization and walk away feeling like I’m bullet proof, I can’t get this infection, nor can I spread it to other people because that’s not true,” said Rodney Young, chairman of the family and community medicine at TTUHSC.
Young says that every 20 people who get the vaccine, it’s possible one could develop the disease later on.
He says with that one person continuing to take COVID-19 precautions, the chances of infection go down.
“I’m going to get my vaccine and I’m going to wear my mask and I am going to continue to distance and I’m wearing all that PPE because this problem is not going away over night. This is a major new tool in the arsenal. We think its going to be the thing that pushes us over the top to get ahead of this thing but that has not happened yet and it won’t happen at the time that needle goes in your arm,” said Young.
The director of Tech’s COVID-19 clinic says it’s important for her once she receives the vaccine to be a role model so that when the vaccine becomes available to people, they’ll take safety measures as well.
“Knowing how exhausted my partners who are working in the hospitals that we don’t have room to take patients, we don’t have ICU beds, its critical that we continue these methods to help relieve some of the stress from the hospital,” said Evelyn Sbar, director of the COVID-19 clinic at TTUHSC.
