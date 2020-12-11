9 Amarillo organization’s receive grants from Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle

VIDEO: 9 Amarillo organization’s receive grants from Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle
By Tamlyn Cochran | December 11, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 7:01 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle has awarded nine grants totaling $40,000 to local organisations that impact women’s health and well-being.

The grants have been awarded to:

  • Downtown Women’s Center
  • Faith City Mission
  • Family Care Foundation
  • Family Support Services
  • Harrington Breast Center
  • Heal the City
  • Panhandle Crisis Center - Perryton
  • Sharing Hope Ministry
  • The Well Health Center - Cactus

The Women’s Circle merges time, talent and resources among women who share a common interest in healthcare.

The mission of the Circle is to support projects that improve the health and well-being of women.

With the money raised through membership dues and corporate sponsorship’s, members take a hands-on approach that directly impacts the quality of women’s healthcare by distributing funds through a yearly grant awards program.

2020 marks the 13th year of the Circle and over $320,000 has been awarded to local programs that effect women’s health.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.