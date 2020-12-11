9 Amarillo organization’s receive grants from Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle has awarded nine grants totaling $40,000 to local organisations that impact women’s health and well-being.
The grants have been awarded to:
- Downtown Women’s Center
- Faith City Mission
- Family Care Foundation
- Family Support Services
- Harrington Breast Center
- Heal the City
- Panhandle Crisis Center - Perryton
- Sharing Hope Ministry
- The Well Health Center - Cactus
The Women’s Circle merges time, talent and resources among women who share a common interest in healthcare.
The mission of the Circle is to support projects that improve the health and well-being of women.
With the money raised through membership dues and corporate sponsorship’s, members take a hands-on approach that directly impacts the quality of women’s healthcare by distributing funds through a yearly grant awards program.
2020 marks the 13th year of the Circle and over $320,000 has been awarded to local programs that effect women’s health.
