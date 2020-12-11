Amarillo churches aim to stay open as COVID-19 continue rising across the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While many Amarilloans continue battling the coronavirus pandemic, local church leaders feel worship might help in the fight.
“I think it’s important for churches to be open during the pandemic because a person’s life of faith is essential to who they are as human beings. So, if food for the body is essential, food for the soul is essential,” said Father Anthony Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Even Mayor Ginger Nelson believes churches are essential to the community as they provide a place where people can pray for those affected by the pandemic.
“Churches in the Amarillo area open, and each church is deciding for their own building whether or not masks are required but, the city’s job is to provide them good information about what’s happening at our hospitals then they take that information and make the best choice for their church,” said Nelson.
In March when we began seeing COVID-19 cases in our area, churches like Trinity Fellowship and St. Mary’s Cathedral were forced to close and offer online services only.
As the situation progressed in the summer months, the churches made the decision to slowly open back up.
Even though we are once again seeing a surge in cases, Trinity’s in-person attendance has remained at about 50 percent, allowing the church to stay open with measures in place to keep their members safe.
“This time around we have stayed open with the exception of when we first saw the big surge happen again in early fall. We closed our campuses and did virtual-only services for three weeks at the end of October but, this time we did feel it was important that we stay open and give people the opportunity to come in person and we did increase our own precautions,” said Bree Proffitt, executive pastor of communications at Trinity Fellowship Church.
Proffit says some of these precautions include staff wearing masks, providing hand sanitizing stations, and blocking off rows of seating.
And while several local churches have seen a fluctuating number of people attending in-person services, there has not been a significant decrease.
“Really anytime we have either chosen to close our campuses and go online-only or reopen we received really positive feedback from the community and our church members and I think that’s because those who feel like they can come and are comfortable coming are able to do that while those who are not have an option that’s for them as well,” said Profitt.
Since some may be hesitant to attend in-person services, many churches from the Catholic Diocese of Amarillo as well as Trinity Fellowship are offering virtual services.
For Trinity, online worship even helped them reach more people.
“And what we’ve seen is at the same time, our online attendance has increased exponentially and, so we’re actually reaching more people than we ever have before because we’ve chosen to invest more in online virtual services,” said Proffitt.
Father Neusch says even in the midst of uncertainty, a place of worship allows for some normalcy.
“The truth of the matter is the church is a place that offers consolation and solace and in a world where nothing seems normal, being able to go for an hour a week, even if we’re wearing masks, even if we’re spread throughout the church, even if there are some limitations on numbers of people who can be there, I think that that moment of normal really assists people,” said Neusch.
For now, both St. Mary’s Cathedral and Trinity Fellowship say they will remain open but, will continue monitoring the situation and make changes as necessary to keep the community safe.
