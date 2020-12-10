30th Anniversary Olivia’s Angels Tree Lighting special event is going virtual this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest would like to invite the community to the 30th annual Olivia’s Angels Christmas tree lighting, which is being held virtually this year.
“The lighting of the Olivia’s Angels tree is a long-standing hospice tradition,” Kimberli Phillips, Professional Services Manager for BSA Hospice, said. “It not only honors Sister Olivia Prendergast, but it’s also a way to raise much-needed funds for an organization that does so much for our patients.”
These expenses can range from denture repairs or eyeglasses to buying airline tickets for family members who need to spend time with a patient.
Anyone interested in supporting the mission of Olivia’s Angels can purchase a bulb on the tree for $20.
Donations can be made here.
Olivia’s Angels is a program of the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.
The virtual event will premiere on BSA Hospice’s Facebook and YouTube channels at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Links can be found on the top right corner on this website.
“This is a very special event for a very special organization and we’d love for as many people as possible to attend the virtual event,” Phillips added.
