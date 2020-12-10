Officials: Man wanted for choking family member

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are searching for a man wanted on an assault charge.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on the location of 35-year-old Ah Din.
Din is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for assault on a family member by choking, according to officials.
He is described as 5-feet-2-inches talls, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on Din’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
