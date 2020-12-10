Officials: Man wanted for choking family member

Ah Din (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers | December 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 9:51 AM

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are searching for a man wanted on an assault charge.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on the location of 35-year-old Ah Din.

Din is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for assault on a family member by choking, according to officials.

He is described as 5-feet-2-inches talls, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on Din’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

