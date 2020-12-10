3 new COVID-19 cases in Gray County

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 10, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 4:56 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 74 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Gray County and the City of Pampa of three new cases.

This brings the total number of cases in Gray County to 1,417.

1,321 people have recovered and 21 have died.

The City of Pampa and Gray County fall under Service Area A. The number of hospitalized patients in Trauma service Area A exceeds 15 percent as a percentage of total hospital capacity.

As a result of these percentages, according to Governor Abbott’s Executive order GA-32, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area A are required to return to a maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.

The order remains in place until such a time as Trauma Service Area A has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.

Posted by Gray County Texas on Thursday, December 10, 2020

There are 38,242 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 809

Deaf Smith County: 2,250

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,417

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 529

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,715

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 14,068

Randall County: 12,475

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 356

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 29,377 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 758

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,321

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 479

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,517

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 10,575

Randall County: 8,423

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 314

There have also been 643 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 44

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 7

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 35

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 257

Randall County: 153

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 230

Cimarron County: 83

Texas County: 2,529

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,072 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,495

Quay County: 287

Roosevelt County: 1,208

Union County: 152

There have been 58 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 30

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 7

