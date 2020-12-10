LWV rates Potter and Randall County election websites ‘Outstanding’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women’s Voters of Texas named Potter and Randall counties election sites as superior.
Potter County and Randall County election websites received top marks in their just-released survey of county election websites, that was conducted in October prior to the November 3 General Election.
Out of 254 county websites, the Texas League found 56 to be “outstanding,”- including both Potter and Randall counties- 22 to be “very good” and 55 “good”.
The remaining 121 were rated “fair,” “bare minimum” or “inadequate.”
Only 22 percent of counties rated “outstanding.”
“We have experienced a record-breaking election season and owe a tremendous thanks to our local election administrators, Melynn Huntley of Potter County and Shannon Lackey in Randall County, for their competence and dedication to ensuring that every eligible vote was counted,” said Sonya Letson, president of the League of Women Voters of Amarillo.
These two administrators should also be commended for achieving an ‘Outstanding’ rating on their election websites- the place most voters turn to find out information they need when making a voting plan,” she added. “We’re so fortunate to be living in counties where our election officials and staff work diligently to serve voters and make voting easier, not harder.”
Criteria used in rating the websites included the ease in finding voting and election information, whether election information was up to date and accurate.
Help should be listed for those in special categories of voters, voter ID information, whether information was provided in Spanish, website security, and whether there’s a link to Texas Secretary of State’s office.
The 2020 Texas General County Election Website Review explains thew survey, the scoring process and the findings.
