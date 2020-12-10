Initial round of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Amarillo next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The initial allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine for the Amarillo health care community will arrive next week.
According to a news release, the state is pre-deploying the first round of vaccinations.
The initial allocation will focus on health care workers at BSA and Northwest Texas hospitals.
The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel put a priority on health care workers to protect those caring for COVID-19 patients and to preserve the health care system’s ability to function.
This allotment of the vaccine will be administered by local hospitals.
Texas will allocate the vaccines that are in limited supply based on the following factors:
- Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.
- Protecting front-line workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.
- Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.
- Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.
- Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.
- Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.
- Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.
The First Tier of the vaccine will be distributed to the following:
- Hospital staff working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. This includes physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.). This also includes additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services.
- Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. This includes direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers. This also includes physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, and food service staff.
- EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport
- Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients
- Residents of long-term care facilities
The second tier includes the following:
- Staff in outpatient care offices who interact with symptomatic patients. This includes physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.). This also includes clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services and non 9-1-1 transport for routine care.
- Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics
- Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID
- Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations
- Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. This includes embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents. This also includes medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents
- School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers
