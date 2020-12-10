HPFB Garden provides education, food distribution through mobile food truck

“I was shocked to see just how generous and giving people were in that time. They really looked out for each other took care of each other,” explained Young. “Lots of people were picking up for each other. They had made relationships ever the past couple years we’ve been doing the program. If somebody was quarantined or somebody didn’t want to get out and get exposed, they would pick up for each other. So it really highlighted how it has become a little community and how they’re looking out for each other over just looking out for themselves.”