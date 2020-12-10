‘He was the world’: Vacant church resembles information given on their pastor’s death

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The one-year anniversary for Tomas Mateo’s passing was on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The overgrown plants, complete vacancy and silence are what’s left of a church where neighbors used to experience the joyful music coming from the building every Sunday.
Ever since Pastor Tomas Mateo was found dead in close proximity of his church a year ago, things have not been the same.
“I have to leave it to the police, it’s on their time, for justice to be done,” said the sister of Mateo, Ana Mateo.
Mateo said Tomas did leave a lasting legacy in Amarillo though.
“He made my dad’s dream come true, because my dad always dreamed that there would be a church here in Amarillo, that kind that he used to preach and that’s why my brother, they gave him the chance and he took it,” said Mateo.
Mateo said he constantly looked to help the people he preached too.
“Anybody that would ask for help, if he was able to do it, he would do it,” said Mateo.
Whether that was paying somebody’s rent when he could barely afford his own or paying for someone’s two-night stay at hotel when they had nowhere to go.
Tomas Mateo was also a mentor to his sister.
“In a way, he was my brother, he was my father, he was my best friend, that’s what he meant to me, he was the world,” said Mateo.
If you have any information call, Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
