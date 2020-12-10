FIRST ALERT: Snow Continues But Should End Later Today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are in “First Alert” mode for the winter storm system today.
Much of the area has received snow today with a couple of inches common including Amarillo, but up to 6″ in northern and eastern areas.
Roads are snow covered and slick and some additional snow is likely, although snow totals will not change much.
Even after the storm ends this afternoon, roads will likely refreeze tonight so travel will continue to be hazardous until sunshine thaws roads late tomorrow morning.
Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.
You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.
Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.