Doppler Dave’s Forecast Is Colder With Some Rain and Snow Chances

Skies are becoming cloudy as an upper level system moves into our area today. Temperatures have made it into the 60s, but will be dropping as the cloud cover takes over. A few light rain showers may be possible by evening with some snow across northern counties later tonight. Colder air will seep across our region by tomorrow. We expect cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s for Friday and cold temperatures will linger into the weekend. Snow will be possible in much of the area early Sunday.