1 death, 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County
Deaf Smith County COVID Update (Source: Deaf Smith County)
By Bailie Myers | December 10, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:33 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Deaf Smith County reported a new death caused by COVID-19 today.

The report also included 10 new cases of the virus.

At this time, there are 193 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The low numbers today are due to the State office closing early for a COVID-19 exposure. We will probably have a backlog of cases in the next few days. Please stay safe and well.

Posted by City of Hereford on Thursday, December 10, 2020

There are 38,142 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 807

Deaf Smith County: 2,250

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,413

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 523

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,715

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 14,012

Randall County: 12,443

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 356

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 29,000 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 756

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,321

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 472

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,517

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 10,415

Randall County: 8,215

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 314

There have also been 635 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 44

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 7

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 35

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 254

Randall County: 148

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 230

Cimarron County: 83

Texas County: 2,529

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,072 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,495

Quay County: 287

Roosevelt County: 1,208

Union County: 152

There have been 58 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 30

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 7

