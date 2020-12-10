Cold Fronts and Precip Chances

Temperatures are looking good for our Thursday before an evening cold front. The front will arrive towards the evening, and put a lid on high temperatures for roughly half the area, with the north staying down in the 50s, and the south getting up into the 70s. Thankfully winds won’t be too rough along the front, gusting close to 20 mph at their worst. We’re tracking slight rain and snow chances for this area, with snow coming for the northern portions of the area and rain for the south. As of right now, things are looking to quiet down for Friday and Saturday, with just lingering cloud cover, then snow chances return to the forecast for Sunday.