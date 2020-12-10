Amarillo police need help finding missing autistic teen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager.
Police say 19-year-old Kendall Wyatt was last seen by his mother at 8:00 a.m. in the area of Lawson Lane and Plains Boulevard.
Police say he is autistic and has multiple health issues.
He is described as 6-foot-2 with a heavy build, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue pants with a white stripe.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.
