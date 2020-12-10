Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 10 shows 88 new cases, 368 recoveries and 8 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 7,135 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 88 new cases, 368 recoveries and eight deaths.
The report shows three deaths in Potter County and five in Randall County.
There are 14,068 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 12,475 in Randall County.
18,998 people have recovered and 410 have died.
There are 72 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 35.77 percent.
There are 38,230 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 807
Deaf Smith County: 2,250
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,413
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 523
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,715
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 14,068
Randall County: 12,475
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 356
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 29,368 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 756
Deaf Smith County: 2,013
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,321
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 472
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,517
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 10,575
Randall County: 8,423
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 314
There have also been 643 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 44
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 7
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 35
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 257
Randall County: 153
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 230
Cimarron County: 83
Texas County: 2,529
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 13
There are 5,072 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,495
Quay County: 287
Roosevelt County: 1,208
Union County: 152
There have been 58 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 30
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 16
Union County: 7
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.