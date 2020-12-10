Amarillo COVID-19 report for Dec. 10 shows 88 new cases, 368 recoveries and 8 deaths

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 10, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 3:04 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 7,135 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 88 new cases, 368 recoveries and eight deaths.

The report shows three deaths in Potter County and five in Randall County.

There are 14,068 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 12,475 in Randall County.

18,998 people have recovered and 410 have died.

There are 72 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 35.77 percent.

Amarillo Update 12/10
Amarillo Update 12/10 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 38,230 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 807

Deaf Smith County: 2,250

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,413

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 523

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,715

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 14,068

Randall County: 12,475

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 356

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 29,368 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 756

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,321

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 472

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,517

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 10,575

Randall County: 8,423

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 314

There have also been 643 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 44

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 7

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 35

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 257

Randall County: 153

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 230

Cimarron County: 83

Texas County: 2,529

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,072 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,495

Quay County: 287

Roosevelt County: 1,208

Union County: 152

There have been 58 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 30

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 7

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.