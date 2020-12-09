Tyson Foods invests half a billion in bonuses, COVID-19 safety measures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson is investing half a billion into COVID-19 safety measures and testing.
The company said they have invested $540 million toward worker bonuses and adding protective measures in their U.S. facilities.
Protective measures include walk-through temperature scanners, workstation dividers and testing.
“We’ve learned a great deal during the pandemic and are implementing measures such as a new COVID-19 testing strategy, which are enabling us to move from defense to offense in our efforts to actively search for and fight the virus,” said Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resource officer. "
Tyson representatives said the company has also added to their medical staff, hiring an additional 200 nurses and administrative staff this year.
The company said they plan to open pilot health clinics to give employees and their families access to healthcare.
