Toxicology reports show Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. died from overdose in jail

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toxicology reports show Billy Glenn Ivy Jr., the man accused of multiple murder-for-hire plots, died from an overdose in the Potter County Jail.
Ivy was found unresponsive in his jail cell and later died on Sept. 16. The Texas Rangers were called to investigate his death.
47th District Attorney Randall Sims held a news conference this afternoon to discuss the results of the investigation.
According to Sims, the case was presented to a grand jury today regarding Ivy’s death.
The investigation has concluded, and toxicology reports showed the cause of death to be acute intoxication of several prescribed medicines.
Sims said the investigation found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing among any jail staff.
“I don’t know what else to say except for it was an overdose, and nobody did anything criminally wrong out there, and it’s the end of a long trail,” said Sims.
Although Ivy is dead, Sims says there is still hope to find Nicole “Nikki” Moore, who has been missing since December of 2016.
Ivy faced charges for the murder of Moore, as well as charges related to the shooting death of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child, which happened in June of 2016.
“We’re still hanging on to hopes of finding her, we sure are,” said Sims. “We want to find her.”
Sims said he was not surprised to hear about Ivy’s death.
“I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “Our evidence was rock solid.”
Sims concluded the news conference, saying the staff at the Potter County Jail did everything they could to save Ivy.
“I just want to say this from reading what all I’ve read and looked at, is they did everything they could do to try to save that man,” said Sims. “It was crazy how many folks stepped out there at the Potter County Correctional Center to try to save him.”
The Amarillo Police Department is still asking for information about Moore’s death or where her body may be. If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
