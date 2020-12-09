Texas Tech Police Officer dies from COVID-19 complications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Attorney General Peace Officer’s Association has confirmed through social media a Texas Tech Police Officer has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The Police Officer has been identified as Sgt. Ricky Eade.
The Texas Attorney General Peace Officer’s Association stated on Facebook, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Texas Tech Police Department and family and friends of Sgt. Ricky Eade at this difficult time. Sgt. Eade passed away due to complications from COVID.”
KCBD will provide more updates as additional information is received.
