State health officials report 32 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Due to technical difficulties, this Eastern New Mexico COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 8, that would have been publicly distributed had been delayed.
The report shows 25 new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County, four in Roosevelt County and two in Union County.
The report also shows three deaths:
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,786.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 111,202 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 925 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
39,725 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 5,030 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,466
Quay County: 285
Roosevelt County: 1,119
Union County: 150
There have been 57 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 29
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 16
Union County: 7
There are 38,119 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 807
Deaf Smith County: 2,240
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,401
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 523
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,715
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 14,012
Randall County: 12,443
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 355
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 28,905 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 756
Deaf Smith County: 2,013
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,228
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 472
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,517
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 10,415
Randall County: 8,215
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 312
There have also been 634 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 43
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 7
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 35
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 254
Randall County: 148
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 230
Cimarron County: 83
Texas County: 2,529
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 13
