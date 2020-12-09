State health officials report 32 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 9, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 2:49 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

Due to technical difficulties, this Eastern New Mexico COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 8, that would have been publicly distributed had been delayed.

The report shows 25 new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County, four in Roosevelt County and two in Union County.

The report also shows three deaths:

  • A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,786.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 111,202 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 925 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

39,725 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 5,030 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,466

Quay County: 285

Roosevelt County: 1,119

Union County: 150

There have been 57 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 29

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 7

There are 38,119 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 807

Deaf Smith County: 2,240

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,401

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 523

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,715

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 14,012

Randall County: 12,443

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 355

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 28,905 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 756

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,228

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 472

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,517

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 10,415

Randall County: 8,215

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 312

There have also been 634 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 43

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 7

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 35

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 254

Randall County: 148

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 230

Cimarron County: 83

Texas County: 2,529

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

