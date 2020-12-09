Preparing for a Shake Up

Our Wednesday is looking pretty typical compared to what we’ve seen so far this week. We’re going to see sunny skies, with highs well above normal in the 70s, with calm winds. Starting Thursday, a low pressure system is going to work into the area, possibly bringing pacific moisture with it which would fall in the form of rain late in the day. Overnight, a cold front will roll through, dropping our highs into the 40s, opening the door for a chance of a wintry mix early Friday morning, with chances continuing through Saturday night.