Potter and Randall counties preparing to seat new grand juries virtually

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both Potter and Randall counties are gearing up to seat a new grand jury.
This time around, they are faced with the challenge of how to do it, as the pandemic continues.
Although COVID-19 has stopped many activities, crime is not one of them. Which is why despite the pandemic, both Potter and Randall county grand juries never stopped meeting in person.
However, when it was time to transition in June, Randall County decided to extend their grand jury’s term to avoid changing the process.
“I think everybody still had the mentality that ‘Well maybe this will be gone in a couple of months if we just extend it by then we won’t have to mess with it,’ and here we are another six months later and we are still in it,” said Joel Forbis, Randall County District Clerk.
The county sent out summons to select the new grand jury on December 2nd, but with the reported rise in COVID-19 cases a couple weeks ago, meeting in person was again not an option.
“And we decided we were going to try this by zoom. So, we have them summoned to appear online by zoom,” said Forbis “We are going to try it for the very first time December 16th. We had a meeting with the OCA yesterday and come to find out there are a few things we weren’t aware of.”
They realized people being summoned could not participate properly using a cell phone, only by using a device with a larger screen like a tablet, desktop or laptop.
To facilitate the process for those who may not have such a device, the OCA or Office of Court Administration is lending out tablets to those individuals.
Potter County is doing the same thing.
They were supposed to select their new grand jury this Friday but will now select it until next year.
“This is all new to all of us. We will pull a new panel; we will send out new notices sometime in January and then it will be a virtual selection by the judge for the grand jury,” said Carley Snider, Potter County District Clerk
After the group of 12 jurors is selected, they will continue to follow standard procedure and meet in person every two weeks.
Like the current grand jury, this group will be required to be socially distanced and wear masks while serving.
