Police ask public to help ‘bring closure’ to Mateo family on anniversary of homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking the public for help on the one year anniversary of the murder of Tomas Mateo.
Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation into the homicide which occurred on December 9, 2019.
Police were dispatched to a home near Johnson Street and 9th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Mateo on the ground outside.
“There is someone out there that knows what happened on the morning of Tomas’ death,” wrote the APD in a release. “Can you help bring closure to the Mateo family?”
Those with information are asked to call the APD Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468.
