Panhandle church event to share the Christmas story from a ‘cowboys’s perspective’

Panhandle, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Cowboy Church is hosting their annual Story of Christ through a Cowboy’s Perspective event this weekend.
The free event takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Guests will be able to visit more than a dozen stations set up at the church. The stations are manned by church members and props, all representing important events from the life of Christ.
This year, guests will stay in their vehicle and drive through the displays.
Cookies, coffee and hot chocolate will be available.
The church has created this special exhibit ever season since 2013.
