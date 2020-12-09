Officials: Gas explosion caused house fire in Amarillo

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 1:47 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office says a gas explosion caused a house fire in Amarillo this morning.

Around 11:13 a.m., crews were called to a second alarm fire at a home near South Tyler Street and Southwest 26th Avenue.

Crews arrived to find a duplex with fire and smoke showing, and the fire was considered under control by 11:35 a.m.

The Amarillo Fire Department says no residents or responders were injured. A cat was killed in the fire.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire as accidental.

The Red Cross has responded to assist the residents.

