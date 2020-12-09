New traffic light on Soncy and Perry won’t be completed until early next spring

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new traffic light on Soncy street and Perry avenue in Southwest Amarillo that was supposed to be up in July will not be completed until early next Spring.
A 2016 TxDOT traffic study came back saying there was a high volume of traffic at Perry resulting in a need for a traffic signal in this location.
The new traffic light post is up but is not completed yet.
The City’s Assistant Director of public works says the delay has a little to do with COVID-19 as well as the amount of evaluation and preparation that goes into a project like this.
“It’s the process of the engineering, the design work, getting it out for bid, getting contractors in there. And you know, we don’t want to use COVID-19 for an excuse for everything but has also put a big back order on our poles coming in and also getting contractors and bids out just due to staffing levels and things like that, that we’ve had to deal with,” said Donny Hooper, city of Amarillo’s assistant director of public works.
The construction work is going out for bid in January and then will go into construction in March.
After that they will do the signal work and then it will be ready.
“The main reason is just the coordination of the construction portion of that. And again, the signal is ready to go but there is construction that has to take place. Itself going in would be an easy thing it could have been done by now but it’s all of the extra construction work that goes in,” said Hooper.
Some Hillside Terrace residents are concerned about the delay and are ready for the new light especially during busy hours.
“Over the years, you know I’ve seen numerous wrecks at that intersection, it’s really a congested area so it can get really backed up and that’s probably the most common time for those wrecks, I’ve kind of heard the same from other residents that they would like a light put in there just for overall safety,” said Russell Lohberger, Hillside Terrace resident.
This resident says drivers turning south onto Soncy sometimes take chances and make the unsafe turn on to incoming traffic.
“For the drivers who are turning South onto Soncy tend to get impatient and dart out from the entrance sometimes blindly, (guilty),” said Jimmy Hudgens, Hillside Terrace resident.
He believes a light is needed to safely navigate in and out of the neighborhood.
“From my understanding there has been several accidents at this location, a stoplight is much needed for the residents of Hillside Terrace to safely navigate onto Soncy,” said Hudgens.
“I feel like in the mornings that the residents try to accommodate each other and form two lanes for those turning left and those able to turn right. You don’t always see that at other times during the day, but I feel like having a light there would help eliminate some of that,” said Lohberger.
There are about 19,000 vehicles per day that travel north and south on Soncy street and on Perry avenue going east bound to Soncy, there are about 1,000 vehicles per day.
There has only been one accident in the past 13 months on this intersection.
Here was the original plan for the light.
