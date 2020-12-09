New traffic light on Soncy and Perry won’t be completed until early next spring

“It’s the process of the engineering, the design work, getting it out for bid, getting contractors in there. And you know, we don’t want to use COVID-19 for an excuse for everything but has also put a big back order on our poles coming in and also getting contractors and bids out just due to staffing levels and things like that, that we’ve had to deal with,” said Donny Hooper, city of Amarillo’s assistant director of public works.