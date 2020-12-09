Doppler Dave Looks At Changes On The Way

Weather conditions are about as good as they get in the month of December with highs near 70 along with sunshine and hardly any wind. Changes begin tomorrow as an upper level system brings a few clouds and some showers be evening. We should still make it into the 60s but a cold front will sweep in late in the day and some rain showers may change to snow in the northern part of our area. Colder weather will spill in behind this front and highs on Friday will only be near 40.