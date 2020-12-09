Donations and volunteers needed to bring hope to children in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s City Church is working hard this Christmas to prepare, wrap and distribute at least 300 Christmas boxes to children in need across our area.
“Toys are expensive, we have a lot of families that grandmother and grate grandmothers are raising two to three sets of their grand kids,” said Dawnette Lusk, outreach coordinator at City Church.
With the pandemic, the organization has had more people asking for help during the holidays.
“My husband is an essential worker, but I mean, he doesn’t receive much so is very hard for us during this time of year,” said Pamela Priego who has been receiving boxes for years. “If it wasn’t for them, my kids probably wouldn’t have nothing.”
The organization started preparing the boxes earlier this year, since they can’t have larger groups of volunteers due to social distancing.
Aside from toys, city church asks the public to donate books, blankets, packaged underwear, socks, full size toiletries, all ages coloring books, crayons or colored pencils, board games, hats, gloves, scarves and all ages of children’s toys.
The organization also prepares baby boxes and is in major need educational and walking toys, diapers and baby wipes.
“All the thing we have don’t mean a lot to us, but to them it means the whole world,” said Audrey Lane, volunteer.
“I’ve had two of the families thank me for getting a toothbrush in their box, so that they don’t to share a toothbrush with with their sibling,” said Lusk.
To help City Church with their mission, San Jacinto Christian Academy is hosting a drop off location, this Saturday, December 12.
You’ll be able to bring your items from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The collection site is located in front of the SJCA High School Building at 501 S. Mississippi, Amarillo.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.