City of Pampa reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 9, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 3:43 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 71 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 12 new COVID-19 cases to the City of Pampa and Gray County today.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the country to 1,413.

The state also reported 93 recoveries. This brings the total recoveries in Gray county to 1,321.

There have been 21 deaths in the county from the virus.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

There are 38,131 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 807

Deaf Smith County: 2,240

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,413

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 523

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,715

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 14,012

Randall County: 12,443

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 355

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 28,998 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 756

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,321

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 472

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,517

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 10,415

Randall County: 8,215

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 312

There have also been 634 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 43

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 7

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 35

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 254

Randall County: 148

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 230

Cimarron County: 83

Texas County: 2,529

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,030 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,466

Quay County: 285

Roosevelt County: 1,119

Union County: 150

There have been 57 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 29

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 7

