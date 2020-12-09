City of Hereford reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 9, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 11:20 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 184 active COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported 32 new cases today.

The report also shows 135 recoveries and two additional deaths.

There are now 2,240 total confirmed cases in Deaf Smith County.

2,013 people have recovered and 43 have died.

There are 37,839 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 792

Deaf Smith County: 2,240

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,401

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 506

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,715

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,878

Randall County: 12,329

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 355

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 28,523 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 748

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,228

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 471

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,517

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 10,269

Randall County: 7,988

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 312

There have also been 612 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 43

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 35

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 240

Randall County: 141

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 230

Cimarron County: 83

Texas County: 2,529

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 4,998 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,441

Quay County: 284

Roosevelt County: 1,115

Union County: 148

There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 28

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 5

