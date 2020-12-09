Christmas in the Park event to provide food and essentials to Amarillo homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Christmas in the Park Event aims to provide food and essentials to the Amarillo homeless community.
Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is hosting the event and challenging local businesses and community members to join them in helping provide essentials to homeless individuals in the community.
The event will take place on Saturday, December 19 from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Ellwood Park located at 1100 South Jackson Street.
AOMS aims to raise enough donations to hand out 300 backpacks and 300 coats, provide food and supplies for the event and collect donated furniture to give to the Amarillo Housing First program.
Donations will also go toward feeding homeless children by collecting canned foods and supplying the food pantry at the AISD Homeless Liason’s office.
