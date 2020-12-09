Center City of Amarillo holding Christmas contest for Hoof Prints horse owners

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo and the American Quarter Horse Association are encouraging those with Hoof Prints Horses to decorate them in ‘holiday finery’ this season.
The fiberglass replicas of the American Quarter Horse are scattered throughout the city at area businesses and organizations. The art project was created by Center City of Amarillo years ago, and have been widely popular since they began popping up around the city.
This year, Center City and AQHA are holding a Christmas Wreath Contest, encouraging participants to create creative wreaths for their horses.
To enter the contest, participants must send a photo of their decorated horse to Chanette McKibben at chanette@centercity.org to enter.
