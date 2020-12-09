Amarillo woman pleads guilty to embezzling at least $32,000 from FirstCapital Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman entered a guilty plea to federal charges of embezzling at least $32,000 from FirstCapital Bank, according to court documents.
Heather M. Cooper pleaded guilty to federal charges of embezzlement that she is accused of during her time of employment at FirstCapital Bank.
From August of 2017 through January of 2020, court documents say Cooper made at least 19 fraudulent withdrawals from at least four FirstCapital Bank customer accounts.
Specifically, according to court documents, Cooper had at least 18 occasions when she signed a withdrawal slip from FCBT customer’s account, which she then used to purchase a cashier’s check.
The value of each cashier’s check had exceeded $1,000.
In at least one occasion, court documents say she made a $300 cash withdrawal from a FCBT customer’s account by forging the customer’s signature on the withdrawal slip.
She is also accused of making multiple fraudulent purchases with her company credit card, including payments to a wireless company and restaurants.
FirstCapital Bank has reimbursed all of its customers for the $32,171.99 losses Cooper had caused.
