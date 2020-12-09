Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare debuts daily report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare introduced a new report card to provide accurate and timely information about the animal population in the community.
The daily report card will be provided Tuesday through Saturday as a snapshot of data from the AAMW shelter.
You can find the daily report cards here.
“The AAMW Daily Report Card is a quick and convenient way to keep the public informed and provide accurate information,” said AAMW Interim Director Rob Sherwin. “The AAMW Daily Report Card includes several categories, including the number of animal adoptions and rescues on a daily basis.”
“It is important that the public has access to reliable information regarding the animal population in the Amarillo community, and this is one way to do that,” continued Sherwin.
The report card includes statistics such as the daily total number of dogs and cats housed at the AAMW shelter, how many animals surrendered at the AAMW shelter and the number of animals euthanized.
“Caring for animals and keeping the public safe are our top priorities at AAMW,” said Sherwin. “We can help maintain these goals by keeping the public informed - and this is how the AAMW Daily Report Card can help.”
