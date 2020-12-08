The younger generation seeking mental health assistance to help during this holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The younger generation in our area are reaching out for Mental health assistance, during this holiday season.
Staff at Family Health Services say some people can experience depression, family conflict, loneliness or stress during the holiday season.
Recently, younger people are asking for a little more help.
“It’s understandable that if that age group is struggling, it just makes complete sense because it’s so different for them and, so the normal major life milestones are altered because it’s not the same as it used to be,” said Amy Hord, director of behavioral health and wellness at Family Support Services.
“With all of these events being canceled, so there’s a lot of that sadness about missing out on those things that they’ve anticipated for 1 to 2 to 3 years, stuff that they were getting ready for, especially older students, seniors, the things that they looked forward for years and they’re being canceled,” said Jacqueline Flynt, licensed professional counselor.
Hord also thinks the ability to virtually ask for help is what’s drawing students in.
“People that are very savvy with that, it may just be kind of what’s comfortable with them and what they’re used too, as well as the immediacy of it, not waiting in a lobby, not having to wait to check in or anything like that so I would anticipate that people that are more comfortable with newer technology, that’s probably more beneficial for them,” said Hord.
Hord says Telehealth is also allowing people all over Texas to reach out.
“This allows someone from Hereford, Dumas or any of the outlying areas, I mean they really could be from anywhere in the state of Texas and be able to do telehealth with one of our therapists,” said Hord.
