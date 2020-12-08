Wheeler County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 40 active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.
Wheeler County Emergency Management reported six new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries today.
There are now 354 total positive cases, with 307 recoveries and seven deaths.
There are 37,144 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 50
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 466
Childress County: 820
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 58
Dallam County: 792
Deaf Smith County: 2,114
Donley County: 111
Gray County: 1,398
Hall County: 80
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 506
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 661
Lipscomb County: 133
Moore County: 1,641
Motley County: 20
Ochiltree County: 554
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 704
Potter County: 13,656
Randall County: 12,060
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 89
Swisher County: 276
Wheeler County: 354
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 27,655 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 36
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 74
Castro County: 375
Cottle County: 52
Childress County: 648
Collingsworth County: 24
Dallam County: 748
Deaf Smith County: 1,867
Donley County: 101
Gray County: 1,228
Hall County: 57
Hartley County: 471
Hansford County: 214
Hemphill County: 200
Hutchinson County: 510
Lipscomb County: 103
Motley County: 17
Moore County: 1,466
Ochiltree County: 486
Oldham County: 30
Parmer County: 618
Potter County: 9,991
Randall County: 7,600
Roberts County: 21
Sherman County: 84
Swisher County: 194
Wheeler County: 307
There have also been 599 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 8
Childress County: 1
Cottle County: 4
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 40
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 21
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 9
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 24
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 6
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 32
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 22
Potter County: 237
Randall County: 137
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 2
Swisher County: 9
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 230
Cimarron County: 83
Texas County: 2,529
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 13
There are 4,998 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,441
Quay County: 284
Roosevelt County: 1,115
Union County: 148
There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 28
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 16
Union County: 5
