Wheeler County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 8, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 10:52 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 40 active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.

Wheeler County Emergency Management reported six new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries today.

There are now 354 total positive cases, with 307 recoveries and seven deaths.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

There are 37,144 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 792

Deaf Smith County: 2,114

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,398

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 506

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,641

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 13,656

Randall County: 12,060

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 354

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 27,655 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 748

Deaf Smith County: 1,867

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,228

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 471

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,466

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 9,991

Randall County: 7,600

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 307

There have also been 599 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 40

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 32

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 237

Randall County: 137

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,861 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 230

Cimarron County: 83

Texas County: 2,529

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 4,998 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,441

Quay County: 284

Roosevelt County: 1,115

Union County: 148

There have been 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 28

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 16

Union County: 5

