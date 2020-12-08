TxDOT hosts virtual public meeting on I-27 improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT is hosting a public virtual meeting for the discussion on improvements to I-27, north Western Street in Amarillo to south of the US 60/US 87 interchange that is just north of Canyon.
On Thursday, Dec 10, at 9:00 a.m. a virtual meeting will take place resulting with a pre-recorded video presentation with both audio and visual components that will be available online.
Maps and drawings will be showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules and other exhibits and information will also be available.
Note, the presentation will not be available on the website until the time and date that is listed.
The proposed improvements consist of adding capacity to a freight corridor by widening I-27 from four to six mainlanes (three lanes in each direction), improving ramps and frontage roads, reconstructing and improving bridges over intersecting cross streets and providing bike and pedestrian accommodations from Western Street to just south of Sundown Lane.
The purpose of the proposed 10-mile project is to reduce congestion and improve mobility and safety by providing additional roadway capacity.
Additionally, this project is proposed to meet future traffic demands due to population growth and increased traffic volumes within Amarillo and in the connection to Canyon.
Additional right-of-way will be required for the proposed project, subject to final design considerations.
Information concerning services and benefits available to affected property owners as well as information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction can be obtained from the TxDOT District Office by calling (806) 356-3200.
Written comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and may be submitted by mail to:
- Blair Johnson, P.E., TxDOT Amarillo District Engineer, 5715 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX 79110.
Written comments may also be submitted by email.
Comments must be received or postmarked by Monday, Dec. 28.
TxDOT will provide written responses to individual comments in a timely manner following the public meeting.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.